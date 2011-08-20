BERLIN Aug 20 World champion Sebastien Loeb
lost his narrow lead and much of his hope of winning a ninth
Rally of Germany on Saturday when he dropped more than a minute
behind fellow Citroen driver Sebastien Ogier after a puncture on
the final stage of the day.
Loeb, the seven-times world champion who also leads the
standings this season, had earlier held off a challenge from
fellow Frenchman Ogier, going into the repeated Panzerplatte
stage with a 3.8-second advantage.
However, he dropped one minute 11 seconds behind his
countryman after he sustained a front-wheel puncture towards the
end of the stage.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)