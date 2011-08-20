BERLIN Aug 20 World champion Sebastien Loeb lost his narrow lead and much of his hope of winning a ninth Rally of Germany on Saturday when he dropped more than a minute behind fellow Citroen driver Sebastien Ogier after a puncture on the final stage of the day.

Loeb, the seven-times world champion who also leads the standings this season, had earlier held off a challenge from fellow Frenchman Ogier, going into the repeated Panzerplatte stage with a 3.8-second advantage.

However, he dropped one minute 11 seconds behind his countryman after he sustained a front-wheel puncture towards the end of the stage.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)