EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Germany on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 169 2. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen Motorsport II 110 3. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport N 94 4. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Mobis World Rally Team (2016) 94 5. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 89 6. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport N 86 7. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team 78 8. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Dmack World Rally Team 52 9. Kris Meeke (Britain) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 51 10. Craig Breen (Ireland) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 25 11. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 23 12. Henning Solberg (Norway) Henning Solberg 14 13. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 12 14. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Esapekka Lappi 12 14. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 12 16. Teemu Suninen (Finland) TGS Worldwide 8 17. Marcos Ligato (Argentina) Marcos Ligato 6 18. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 6 18. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 6 20. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) F.W.R.T. 4 21. Kevin Abbring (Netherlands) Hyundai Motorsport N 4 22. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 3 23. Nicolas Fuchs (Peru) Nicolas Fuchs 2 23. Armin Kremer (Germany) BRR Baumschlager Rallye and Racing 2 25. Valeriy Gorban (Ukraine) Eurolamp World Rally Team 1
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.