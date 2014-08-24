INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Rally of Germany on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 187 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 143 3. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen Motorsport II 110 4. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 74 5. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 73 6. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team 73 7. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 57 8. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 54 9. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 37 10. Henning Solberg (Norway) Henning Solberg 26 11. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 20 12. Bryan Bouffier (France) M-Sport Ltd 18 13. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 18 14. Robert Kubica (Poland) RK M-Sport World Rally Team 12 15. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 11 16. Benito Guerra (Mexico) M-Sport World Rally Team 8 17. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport N 8 18. Chris Atkinson (Australia) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 6 19. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Pontus Tidemand 6 20. Jaroslav Melicharek (Slovakia) Slovakia World Rally Team 4 21. Dennis Kuipers (Netherlands) M-Sport World Rally Team 4 22. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Nasser Al-Attiyah 3 23. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) FWRT srl 2 24. Matteo Gamba (Italy) Matteo Gamba 2 25. Craig Breen (Ireland) Peugeot Rally Academy 2 26. Yuriy Protasov (Ukraine) Yuriy Protasov 2 27. Jari Ketomaa (Finland) Drive Dmack 1 28. Karl Kruuda (Estonia) Karl Kruuda 1 29. Khalid Al Qassimi (United Arab Emirates) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 1 Constructors Points 1. Volkswagen Motorsport 305 2. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 138 3. Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 131 4. M-Sport World Rally Team 128 5. Volkswagen Motorsport II 109 6. Jipocar Czech National Team 40 7. RK M-Sport World Rally Team 21 8. Hyundai Motorsport N 12 9. Slovakia World Rally Team 0
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.