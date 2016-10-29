Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Leg 2 Classification from the Rally of Great Britain on Saturday
1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 2:43:25.300
2. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford +00:33.800
3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 01:34.500
4. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 01:47.100
5. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 02:29.500
6. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 03:36.000
7. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 04:15.000
8. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 04:22.200
9. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen 06:52.700
10. Eric Camilli (France) Ford 07:35.600