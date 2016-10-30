Motor racing-BP replaces Total as Renault F1 fuel partner
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rally of Great Britain on Sunday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 3:14:30.200 2. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford +00:10.200 3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 01:35.400 4. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 01:54.900 5. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 02:35.200 6. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 04:02.600 7. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 04:28.300 8. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 04:38.300 9. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen 07:12.200 10. Eric Camilli (France) Ford 08:19.300 (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)
LONDON, Jan 26 Formula One has a huge opportunity to grow under new owners Liberty Media but it must also tread carefully in making changes to the rules, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
LONDON, Jan 25 Less could be more for double MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow this year with the Briton seeking to build on his breakthrough 2016 season by targeting what would be a momentous home triumph.