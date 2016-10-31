Motor racing-Ecclestone can still play a role in F1, says new boss
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rally of Great Britain on Sunday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 3:14:30.200 2. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford +00:10.200 3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 01:35.400 4. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 01:54.900 5. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 02:35.200 6. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 04:02.600 7. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 04:28.300 8. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 04:38.300 9. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen 07:12.200 10. Eric Camilli (France) Ford 08:19.300 (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)
LONDON, Jan 24 Formula One intends to put fans first in a new era likely to see a big push into the United States while also protecting Europe's historic races, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone's ousting as Formula One supremo will take the sport in a different, digital direction under new American owners Liberty Media but there is much work to be done in the months and years ahead.