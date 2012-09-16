Sept 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Race from the Rallying Great Britain on Sunday 1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Ford 3:03:40.300 2. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen +00:27.800 3. Petter Solberg (Norway) Ford 00:28.700 4. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 01:10.600 5. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Citroen 01:29.500 6. Evgeny Novikov (Russia) Ford 03:37.000 7. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Citroen 04:11.900 8. Matthew Wilson (Britain) Ford 06:00.400 9. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 06:58.900 10. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Citroen 09:32.100 (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)