Motor racing-BP replaces Total as Renault F1 fuel partner
LONDON, Jan 26 BP and its Castrol brand will replace French oil company Total as the Renault Formula One team's official fuel and lubricant supplier this season, both sides said on Thursday.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Great Britain on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 247 2. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Mobis World Rally Team (2016) 143 3. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen Motorsport II 129 4. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport N 126 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport N 119 6. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 110 7. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team 94 8. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Dmack World Rally Team 82 9. Kris Meeke (Britain) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 64 10. Craig Breen (Ireland) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 36 11. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 28 12. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 14 13. Henning Solberg (Norway) Henning Solberg 14 14. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Esapekka Lappi 12 14. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 12 16. Kevin Abbring (Netherlands) Hyundai Motorsport N 10 17. Teemu Suninen (Finland) TGS Worldwide 8 18. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 8 19. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 7 20. Marcos Ligato (Argentina) Marcos Ligato 6 21. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 6 22. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) F.W.R.T. 4 23. Armin Kremer (Germany) BRR Baumschlager Rallye and Racing 2 23. Nicolas Fuchs (Peru) Nicolas Fuchs 2 25. Valeriy Gorban (Ukraine) Eurolamp World Rally Team 1
LONDON, Jan 26 Formula One has a huge opportunity to grow under new owners Liberty Media but it must also tread carefully in making changes to the rules, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
LONDON, Jan 25 Less could be more for double MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow this year with the Briton seeking to build on his breakthrough 2016 season by targeting what would be a momentous home triumph.