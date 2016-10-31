Motor racing-Ecclestone can still play a role in F1, says new boss
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Great Britain on Sunday Constructors Points 1. Volkswagen Motorsport 355 2. Hyundai Mobis World Rally Team (2016) 285 3. M-Sport World Rally Team 154 4. Volkswagen Motorsport II 138 5. Hyundai Motorsport N 136 6. Dmack World Rally Team 92 7. Jipocar Czech National Team 18 8. Yazeed Racing 4
LONDON, Jan 24 Formula One intends to put fans first in a new era likely to see a big push into the United States while also protecting Europe's historic races, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone's ousting as Formula One supremo will take the sport in a different, digital direction under new American owners Liberty Media but there is much work to be done in the months and years ahead.