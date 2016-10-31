Motor racing-Ecclestone can still play a role in F1, says new boss
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Great Britain on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 247 2. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Mobis World Rally Team (2016) 143 3. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen Motorsport II 129 4. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport N 126 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport N 119 6. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 110 7. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team 94 8. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Dmack World Rally Team 82 9. Kris Meeke (Britain) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 64 10. Craig Breen (Ireland) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 36 11. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 28 12. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 14 13. Henning Solberg (Norway) Henning Solberg 14 14. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Esapekka Lappi 12 15. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 12 16. Kevin Abbring (Netherlands) Hyundai Motorsport N 10 17. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 8 18. Teemu Suninen (Finland) TGS Worldwide 8 19. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 7 20. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 6 21. Marcos Ligato (Argentina) Marcos Ligato 6 22. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) F.W.R.T. 4 23. Armin Kremer (Germany) BRR Baumschlager Rallye and Racing 2 24. Nicolas Fuchs (Peru) Nicolas Fuchs 2 25. Valeriy Gorban (Ukraine) Eurolamp World Rally Team 1
LONDON, Jan 24 Formula One intends to put fans first in a new era likely to see a big push into the United States while also protecting Europe's historic races, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone's ousting as Formula One supremo will take the sport in a different, digital direction under new American owners Liberty Media but there is much work to be done in the months and years ahead.