May 31 Russia's Evgeny Novikov was the surprise leader of the Rally of Greece after a dramatic first day as favourites Sebastien Ogier, Mikko Hirvonen and Mads Ostberg all hit trouble on Friday.

Frenchman Ogier retired 22km into the 47km first stage from Kineta to Pissa due to a technical problem with his Volkswagen.

Ogier's race is not over, however, as his team confirmed the overall championship leader would restart on Saturday under Rally 2 rules - which allow a driver who retires from an event to re-enter the next day with a five-minute penalty.

Norway's Ostberg, fifth in the championship standings, was close to tears at the finish having lost more than three minutes when his Ford lost a wheel early in the opening stage.

Citroen driver Hirvonen of Finland, who is third in the overall standings behind Ogier and Frenchman Sebastien Loeb, then dropped almost six minutes with a steering problem.

The difficulties endured by the leading contenders in one the toughest races on the calendar allowed Novikov to open up a 30.3-second lead after the late night second stage.

The Russian was fastest in his Ford ahead of Spaniard Dani Sordo's Citroen with Finn Jari-Matti Latvala's Volkswagen 8.8 seconds further back after the first two stages.

"It was quite a good day; the stages were nice, everything was fine despite the fact that I made some small mistakes," said Novikov, who is eighth in the overall championship standings.

"Tomorrow (Saturday) I will try to keep the same speed and rhythm. I am not surprised about the result because this is rallying and things can change quickly."

Now in it's 59th edition, the Acropolis Rally, based in the coastal resort of Loutraki some 90km from Athens, was one of the original rounds of the series when it was established in 1973.

The combination of searing temperatures, rocks and dust makes the Greek leg one of the most challenging.

Saturday's schedule is eight stages in a demanding 12 hours while Sunday consists of four stages and concludes with a repeat of the 30km Loutraki test - this year's Acropolis Power Stage. (Writing by Graham Wood in Athens; Editing by Ken Ferris)