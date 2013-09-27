ATHENS, Sept 27 The Acropolis Rally will be replaced on the world championship calendar next year by the Rally of Poland, the FIA governing body said on Friday.

Organisers of the Greek event explained that the decision was due to "economic concerns" but added they were determined to bring the race back in 2015.

"The warning signs were already there when we pulled out all the stops to ensure this year's race stayed on the calendar," Acropolis Rally officials said in a statement.

"The concerns of the FIA and the promoters ... are related to the economic situation in Greece and whether the rally will be able to meet the increasing financial demands of hosting a world championship event."

Next year would have marked the 60th birthday of the historic Acropolis event. (Writing by Graham Wood; editing by Tony Jimenez)