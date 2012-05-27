Motor racing-Toro Rosso still open to re-branding of engine
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso are still open to re-branding their Renault engines this season if they can find a suitable partner, said team principal Franz Tost.
May 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Greek Rally on Sunday.
Drivers
Points 1. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen Total World Rally Team 119
2. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Citroen Total World Rally Team 89
3. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Mads Ostberg 80
4. Petter Solberg (Norway) Ford World Rally Team 73
5. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Ford World Rally Team 45
6. Evgeny Novikov (Russia) M-Sport Ford World Rally Team 43
7. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Czech Ford Rally Team 36
8. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Qatar World Rally Team 23
9. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Citroen Junior World Rally Team
22 10. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 22
11. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Mini WRC Team 21
12. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport Ford World Rally Team 18 13. Dennis Kuipers (Netherlands) M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
8 14. Francois Delecour (France) M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
8 15. Armindo Araujo (Portugal) Armindo Araujo WRT 7
16. Henning Solberg (Norway) Henning Solberg 6
17. Pierre Campana (France) Mini WRC Team 6 18. Yazeed Al Rajhi (Saudi Arabia) Yazeed Al Rajhi 4
19. Patrik Sandell (Sweden) Mini WRC Team 4
20. Jari Ketomaa (Finland) Ketomaa WRT 2
21. Ken Block (U.S.) Monster World Rally Team 2
22. Ricardo Trivino (Mexico) Ricardo Trivino 1
23. Peter van Merksteijn Jr. (Netherlands) Van Merksteijn motorsports 1 24. Eyvind Brynildsen (Norway) Eyvind Brynildsen 1
25. Abdulaziz Al Kuwari (Qatar) Seashore Qatar Rally Team 1
Constructors Points 1. Citroen Total World Rally Team 194 2. Ford World Rally Team 121 3. M-Sport Ford World Rally Team 91 4. Citroen Junior World Rally Team 42 5. Qatar World Rally Team 37 6. Adapta World Rally Team 27 7. Mini WRC Team 26 8. Brazil World Rally Team 10 (Editing by Ed Osmond)
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso are still open to re-branding their Renault engines this season if they can find a suitable partner, said team principal Franz Tost.
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 26 Kurt Busch survived a demolition Daytona 500 on Sunday and much like he has throughout a controversial 18-year NASCAR career came away a winner, albeit with a few bumps, scrapes and dents.
* First Daytona 500 win in 17 attempts (Adds quotes, more details)