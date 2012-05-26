Motor racing-Elliott claims second consecutive Daytona pole
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.
May 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Second leg classification from the Rally of Greece on Saturday 1. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen 3:56:13.000 2. Petter Solberg (Norway) Ford +00:10.200 3. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Citroen 01:51.900 4. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Ford 04:44.600 5. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 07:39.700 6. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 08:08.600 7. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Citroen 10:39.400 8. Sebastien Ogier (France) Skoda 12:17.900 9. Yazeed Al Rajhi (Saudi Arabia) Ford 18:52.300 10. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda 22:08.600
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi became the first driver to win three Formula E rounds in a row on Saturday with Argentine fans also witnessing another milestone with a 'race' between two driverless cars on the streets of Buenos Aires.
LONDON, Feb 17 Liberty Media wants to steer Formula One towards a "better place" but there are no quick fixes for the sport's evident problems, newly-appointed motorsport head Ross Brawn has said ahead of talks with teams.