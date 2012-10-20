Oct 20 Finland's Mikko Hirvonen leads the standings heading into the final day of the Rally of Italy in Sardinia after drivers on Saturday managed to avoid the crashes which marred the first leg.

World champion Sebastian Loeb crashed out on Friday in his first event since winning a record ninth successive title while Jari-Matti Latvala and Petter Solberg also had to retire.

Citroen's Hirvonen - second in the overall standings - consolidated his advantage on Saturday to lie almost one and half minutes ahead of Russia's Evgeny Novikov.

Sunday's schedule is just a short leg across the Italian island. (Writing by Mark Meadows, Editing by Tom Pilcher)