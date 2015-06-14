June 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Rally of Italy on Sunday
1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 4:25:54.300
2. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai +03:05.400
3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 04:22.500
4. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 05:34.800
5. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen 07:50.100
6. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 08:06.700
7. Yuriy Protasov (Ukraine) Ford 14:57.700
8. Paolo Andreucci (Italy) Peugeot 15:03.300
9. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda 17:41.700
10. Khalid Al Qassimi (United Arab Emirates) Citroen 19:12.000
(rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)