Motorcycling-Lorenzo makes slow start with Ducati in testing
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
June 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Rally of Italy on Sunday 1. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 3:35:25.800 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen +00:24.800 3. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 01:37.800 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 02:54.000 5. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 05:26.400 6. Eric Camilli (France) Ford 05:59.800 7. Henning Solberg (Norway) Ford 06:22.200 8. Teemu Suninen (Finland) Skoda 08:57.400 9. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda 09:47.000 10. Karl Kruuda (Estonia) Ford 13:28.500 (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)