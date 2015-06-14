June 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Rally of Italy on Sunday
Drivers Points
1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 133
2. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 67
3. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen Motorsport II 64
4. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 56
5. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 53
6. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 50
7. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 47
8. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 38
9. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport N 32
10. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 27
11. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 23
12. Khalid Al Qassimi (United Arab Emirates) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 9
13. Yuriy Protasov (Ukraine) D-Max Racing 8
14. Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari (Qatar) Youth & Sports Qatar Rally Team 6
15. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Nasser Al-Attiyah 6
16. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 6
17. Diego Dominguez (Paraguay) Diego Dominguez 4
18. Paolo Andreucci (Italy) F.P.F. Sport S.R.L. 4
19. Nicolas Fuchs (Peru) Nicolas Fuchs 2
20. Robert Kubica (Poland) Robert Kubica 2
21. Gustavo Saba (Paraguay) Saba Competicion 2
22. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 2
23. Jari Ketomaa (Finland) Drive Dmack 1
Constructors Points
1. Volkswagen Motorsport 179
2. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 115
3. Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 113
4. M-Sport World Rally Team 99
5. Jipocar Czech National Team 34
6. Hyundai Motorsport N 31
7. Volkswagen Motorsport II 31
8. FWRT 3