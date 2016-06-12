Motorcycling-Lorenzo makes slow start with Ducati in testing
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
June 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Italy on Sunday Constructors Points 1. Volkswagen Motorsport 178 2. Hyundai Mobis World Rally Team (2016) 108 3. M-Sport World Rally Team 90 4. Hyundai Motorsport N 78 5. Volkswagen Motorsport II 74 6. Dmack World Rally Team 40 7. Jipocar Czech National Team 18 8. Yazeed Racing 4
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)