Motorcycling-Lorenzo makes slow start with Ducati in testing
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
June 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Italy on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 132 2. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport N 68 3. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen Motorsport II 67 4. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team 58 5. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport N 57 6. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 56 7. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Mobis World Rally Team (2016) 48 8. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Dmack World Rally Team 34 9. Kris Meeke (Britain) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 26 10. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 22 11. Henning Solberg (Norway) Henning Solberg 14 12. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 10 13. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 10 14. Teemu Suninen (Finland) TGS Worldwide 7 15. Marcos Ligato (Argentina) Marcos Ligato 6 16. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 6 17. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) F.W.R.T. 4 18. Craig Breen (Ireland) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 4 19. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 2 20. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Esapekka Lappi 2 21. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 2 22. Nicolas Fuchs (Peru) Nicolas Fuchs 2 23. Kevin Abbring (Netherlands) Hyundai Motorsport N 2 24. Armin Kremer (Germany) BRR Baumschlager Rallye and Racing 1 25. Valeriy Gorban (Ukraine) Eurolamp World Rally Team 1 26. Karl Kruuda (Estonia) Dmack World Rally Team 1
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)