Oct 17 Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala will leave the Ford works rally team and drive for Volkswagen next season, the German manufacturer said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, who has been with Ford for five years and was the world championship runner-up in 2010, will join French driver Sebastien Ogier at Volkswagen.

"It wasn't easy for me to say goodbye. At the same time, I see the change as a personal new beginning," said the Finn in a statement.

Ford announced on Monday that they were withdrawing works support from the world rally championship from next season.

Latvala and co-driver Mikka Antila are third overall in the standings with France's Sebastien Loeb having already clinched his ninth title in a row for Citroen. Loeb will not be defending his championship next year. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)