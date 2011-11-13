Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
Nov 13 Sebastian Loeb, a record eighth successive title already in the bag, crashed out of the season-ending Rally of Britain on Sunday after a head-on collision with another car.
The Frenchman's Citroen team told the wrc.com website that Loeb was involved in an accident on a narrow section of road while leaving the 18th stage in mid-Wales. Nobody was hurt.
"The other car was coming towards Seb and (co-driver) Dani (Elena) on the wrong side of the road. It's not possible to make repairs, they are out of the rally," a spokesperson said.
The team were trying to repair the car enough to get Loeb to the finish in Cardiff.
Loeb clinched the title on Friday when his sole rival, Finland's Mikko Hirvonen, damaged his car's engine beyond repair.
The champion had been eight points clear of Hirvonen, who might have been celebrating his first title without that retirement, before the season-ender.
Ford's Jari-Matti Latvala was leading the rally with a comfortable advantage. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alastair Himmer; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.