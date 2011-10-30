Oct 30 Seven-times rallying world champion Sebastien Loeb has set up his own team with a friend and could one day move into circuit racing, the Frenchman said on Sunday.

Sebastien Loeb Racing's first aim will be to compete in the Porsche Matmut Carrera Cup in 2012 with endurance races like the Le Mans 24 hour also in sight.

"Rallying represents a big part of my life, something I will always love and it is for that reason I will continue with it," Loeb said in a statement.

"But in the years to come, when I will have a little more free time, I want to discover a new universe."

Loeb leads this year's world rally standings by eight points with one race remaining in Britain from Nov. 10 to 13.