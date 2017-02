Nov 11 France's Sebastien Loeb won a record eighth successive world rally championship with Citroen on Friday after sole title rival Mikko Hirvonen was forced to retire from the Rally of Britain.

A Ford spokesman said Hirvonen's car was too badly damaged from him to re-start the event on Saturday after he hit a submerged branch and damaged the car's radiator.

"He's definitely out. He's not re-starting," added the spokesman.

Loeb had started the season-ending rally with 222 points to Hirvonen's 214 and Citroen's Sebastien Ogier, who crashed out on Thursday, on 193 with just 25 remaining to be won. (Writing by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)