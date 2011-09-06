LONDON, Sept 6 Former world rally champion Colin
McRae was to blame for the helicopter crash that killed him, his
five-year-old son and two family friends in 2007, an enquiry
into the accident found on Tuesday.
The BBC reported that the enquiry at Lanark Sheriff court in
Scotland found McRae, 39, had carried out unnecessary low-level
manoeuvres and his flying was both 'imprudent' and
'unreasonable'.
The four, including a six-year-old friend of McRae's son,
were killed when the helicopter crashed near McRae's family home
in Lanark.
McRae was the youngest world rally champion, as well as
Britain's first, when he won world title with Subaru in 1995.
"The deaths and the accident resulting in the deaths might
have been avoided had Mr McRae not flown his helicopter into the
Mouse Valley," Sheriff Nikola Stewart said in a written
conclusion.
"There was no necessity to enter the Mouse Valley. There
were no operational or logistical reasons to enter the Mouse
Valley.
"Mr McRae chose to fly the helicopter into the valley. For a
private pilot such as Mr McRae, lacking the necessary training,
experience or requirement to do so, embarking upon such
demanding, low-level flying in such difficult terrain, was
imprudent, unreasonable and contrary to the principles of good
airmanship."
The sheriff also found that McRae's flying licence was out
of date and he lacked a valid "rating" for his Eurocopter
Squirrel helicopter.
McRae's family said in a separate statement that they
believed the cause of the crash could not be determined.
"We still believe we will never know what caused the crash
but we were never in any doubt as to Colin's prowess as a fine
pilot," said his father Jimmy.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)