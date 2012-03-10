March 10 World champion Sebastien Loeb led
Citroen team mate Mikko Hirvonen by 11.2 seconds after the first
leg of Rally Mexico on Friday.
The Frenchman rounded off the day by winning the Leon street
stage before the evening superspecial runs in heavy rain after a
day of dry and dusty gravel stages.
Citroen's Ford rivals had a tough day in the mountains of
central Mexico, with early leader Petter Solberg hitting an
earthbank at high speed and puncturing a tyre that cost the
Norwegian more than 50 seconds.
Finnish team mate Jari-Matti Latvala hit a rock in stage
five and broke his front suspension, losing more than 90 seconds
and dropping from the lead to eighth before recovering to fourth
at the close.
"It happened about 12km into the stage at a sixth gear,
blind left curve over a crest," he said, ending the day a minute
and 27.9 seconds adrift of Loeb.
"We were leading a rally in which we've struggled in the
past so the car has the speed to be competitive...if I can get
back in the top three I will be happy."
Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah took his first world rally
championship stage win on the first 2.2 km superspecial, with
Australian Chris Atkinson winning the second.
The day's final gravel stage was cancelled for safety
reasons after drivers said stones were thrown at cars by
spectators during an earlier run through it and rocks were
placed on the road.
The rally is the third round of the championship that eight
times champion Loeb leads with 39 points to Hirvonen's 32. Loeb
has won the last five editions of the Rally of Mexico.
(Writing by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)