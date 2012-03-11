March 10 World champion Sebastien Loeb
extended his commanding lead over his rivals after the second
leg of Rally Mexico on Saturday.
The Frenchman won two of Saturday's eight stages to finish
the day leading his Citroen team mate Mikko Hirvonen by 36.2
seconds.
Only one other driver was within two minutes of Loeb, who
has won in Mexico each of the past five years and looks certain
to make it six, with just four stages to go on Sunday, although
one of them is 54 kilometres long
"Now we have a good and comfortable situation but there is
still a long way to go and a 54-kilometre stage so still nothing
is done," said the eight-times world champion.
"It's a rally where I have had a lot of success and I hope
that continues tomorrow."
Hirvonen conceded that Loeb had the rally in control.
"We're maintaining our position, there is no need to have a
big push," he said.
"Sebastien has been a little bit faster than me and he's so
far ahead that even if I take massive risks I couldn't catch him
by driving. The most important thing is to finish the rally and
keep my position."
Jari-Matti Latvala ended the day third, one minute 53
seconds behind the runaway leader. The Finn's chances of winning
were ruined when he suffered a puncture in the mountains of
central Mexico
"It's really good to see our car is very competitive," said
Latvala. "Without the problems we've had things could be really
good."
Petter Solberg, who briefly led on Friday before puncturing
a tyre, ended the day fourth after overcoming brake problems in
the morning. Fellow Norwegian Mads Ostberg slipped back to fifth
and Estonia's Ott Tanak was sixth.
The rally is the third round of the championship, which Loeb
leads with 39 points to Hirvonen's 32.
