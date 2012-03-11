(Adds details, quotes)

March 11 Sebastien Loeb extended his lead in the world championship with a comfortable victory in the Rally Mexico on Sunday.

The Frenchman won the rally for the sixth year in a row after starting the final day with a commanding 36-second lead which he increased to more than 42 seconds by the end.

His Citroen team mate Mikko Hirvonen finished second and Norway's Petter Solberg came third, more than two minutes behind the winner, on the gravel stages around host city Leon.

"I am very happy," Loeb told reporters. "I always win here! It is a great result for the team as well, with Mikko finishing second, a one-two for us."

Solberg's factory Ford team mate Jari-Matti Latvala was poised to finish third when he went off the road after getting distracted when Russia's Evgeny Novikov crashed ahead of him.

Latvala finished the stage but the damage to his roll cage forced him to retire with two stages remaining.

"I saw from far away Novikov's car and I was very confused," said the Finn.

"I first thought the car was on the road and I made a movement to avoid it and my car went off and rolled. It took a lot to get it back on the road."

Norway's Mads Ostberg recovered from a puncture to finish fourth while Estonia's Ott Tanak was fifth and Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah sixth. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Ed Osmond; Please double-click on the newslink:; for more rallying stories; for more sports stories)