Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
March 10 (Gracenote) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Mexico on Thursday 1. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota 03:37.200 2. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford +00:01.600 3. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 00:01.600 4. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 00:02.600 5. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 00:03.200 6. Sebastien Ogier (France) Ford 00:04.000 7. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 00:06.000 8. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota 00:06.200 9. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda 00:06.700 10. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) Ford 00:10.300
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.