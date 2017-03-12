Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
March 12 (Gracenote) - Leg 3 Classification from the Rally of Mexico on Saturday 1. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 2:47:33.300 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Ford +00:30.900 3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 01:10.500 4. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 02:12.600 5. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 03:25.500 6. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota 04:32.600 7. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota 04:32.900 8. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 05:16.100 9. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 08:41.900 10. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda 09:26.400
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.