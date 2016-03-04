UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Bottas ends Hamilton's pole run in Bahrain
* Ends Mercedes team mate Hamilton's bid for seventh in a row
March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Mexico on Thursday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 04:16.500 2. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai +00:01.700 3. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 00:03.300 4. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 00:03.800 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 00:04.100 6. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Ford 00:04.600 7. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) Skoda 00:05.700 8. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 00:05.800 9. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 00:05.900 10. Benito Guerra (Mexico) Hyundai 00:06.000
* Ends Mercedes team mate Hamilton's bid for seventh in a row
April 15 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday 1. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 7. Nico Huelkenberg