Motor racing-Russia extends F1 grand prix contract to 2025
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.
March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Mexico on Friday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 1:57:46.900 2. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford +00:33.000 3. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Citroen 00:42.000 4. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Ford 01:07.100 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Citroen 02:40.100 6. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Ford 03:24.100 7. Ken Block (U.S.) Mitsubishi 04:46.500 8. Benito Guerra (Mexico) Ford 06:03.400 9. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 06:25.400 10. Chris Atkinson (Australia) Citroen 07:15.100
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Lance Stroll's official Formula One test debut with Williams lasted 12 laps on Tuesday before the Canadian rookie spun off and damaged the car, forcing Williams to shut up shop before lunchtime.
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.