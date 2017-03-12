Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
March 12 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Mexico on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 66 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 58 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 48 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 30 5. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Motorsport 28 6. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 27 7. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 20 8. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 20 9. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport 17 10. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 10 11. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 9 12. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda Motorsport 6 13. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 4 14. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 3 15. Bryan Bouffier (France) Gemini Rally Team 1 16. Teemu Suninen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team 1
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
LONDON, June 14 Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya is considering changing his Formula One team's name to make the outfit more attractive to potential sponsors.
LONDON, June 13 Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.