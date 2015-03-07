March 7 Estonian driver Ott Tanak was back in the Rally of Mexico on Saturday after his submerged Ford was fished out of a reservoir and rebuilt overnight.

Tanak's car rolled down a steep embankment and plunged into deep water on Friday's second leg of the Guanajuato-based rally, remaining sunk for 10 hours.

"As soon as we opened the doors the car was gone in just a few seconds," the M-Sport driver had said after he and co-driver Raigo Moelder, who managed to retrieve his pace notes, had scrambled free.

"I also had a problem with my intercom wire because it didn't come loose and was dragging me under the water. We were really lucky."

After finally pulling the car out, M-Sport drained the engine and replaced the gearbox, fuel tank, turbo, electronic components and a host of other parts.

"This is something that we have never seen before," Tanak said.

"The car has been gone all day, submerged at the bottom of a lake, full of water, and the team had to do a full rebuild in just three hours."

French world champion Sebastien Ogier led the rally for Volkswagen after the second leg. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)