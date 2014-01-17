Jan 17 Ex-Formula One driver Robert Kubica of Poland crashed out of the Monte Carlo Rally on Friday, the opening event of his first full season in the world championship.

The Ford driver was fourth overall when he skidded out after 33km of the ninth stage. Frenchman Sebastien Ogier occupied top spot on the leaderboard after winning three of the day's five stages.

Volkswagen driver Ogier goes into day three with a 51.1-second lead over compatriot Bryan Bouffier, the surprise first-day leader in a Ford.

"I didn't take too many risks, I took it easy. Today was much better than yesterday. Tomorrow looks difficult but at the moment I can be happy," Ogier said on his team's Twitter feed.

Briton Kris Meeke (Citroen) was third, one minute 38.6 seconds off the pace. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)