Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in first free practice in Australia
MELBOURNE, March 24 Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets ahead of new Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in the first free practice session at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday.
Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 3 Classification from the Rally of Monaco on Saturday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 3:00:39.900 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen +00:42.800 3. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 01:49.800 4. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen 02:42.800 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 03:16.100 6. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 03:20.800 7. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 04:51.700 8. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 08:17.500 9. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen 09:02.200 10. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 10:06.000
March 24 (Gracenote) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.220 2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 1:24.803 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:24.886 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.246 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:25.372 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari