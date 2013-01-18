Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dies at 83
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 3 Classification from the Rally of Monaco on Friday 1. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen 4:16:41.900 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen +01:47.400 3. Evgeny Novikov (Russia) Ford 03:19.900 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Citroen 03:21.600 5. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 04:04.900 6. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Citroen 04:19.100 7. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Ford 05:15.500 8. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 06:18.200 9. Bryan Bouffier (France) Citroen 08:20.700 10. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 18:48.800
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.
BARCELONA, March 10 Ferrari went faster than ever on the final morning of Formula One's pre-season testing on Friday, with Kimi Raikkonen breaking through the one minute 19 seconds barrier at the Circuit de Catalunya, while McLaren stayed slow.