Jan 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Rally of Monaco on Sunday
1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 3:36:40.200
2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen +00:58.000
3. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 02:12.300
4. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen 02:43.600
5. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 03:12.100
6. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 03:12.900
7. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 05:23.700
8. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen 08:34.700
9. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 09:54.800
10. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 10:55.600
(rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)