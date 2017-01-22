PARIS Jan 22 Frenchman Sebastien Ogier won the Monte Carlo rally on his M-Sport debut, holding on to the lead on Sunday after rival Thierry Neuville had suffered a mechanical problem on the penultimate day.

Four-times world champion Ogier beat Jari-Matti Latvala by two minutes and 15 seconds as the Finn handed Toyota a podium finish for their return to WRC after a 17-year absence.

M-Sport were denied a one-two finish after Estonian Ott Tanak slipped from second after suffering an engine problem on Sunday. Tanak finished third, 2:57.8 off the pace.

Ogier took control on Saturday after Belgian Neuville surrendered the lead following a rear suspension problem in the final stage of the day.

The second leg of the world championship in Sweden will be held from Feb 9-12. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)