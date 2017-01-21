PARIS Jan 21 M-Sport's Sebastien Ogier surged into the lead at the Monte Carlo Rally after overnight pacesetter Thierry Neuville lost considerable time because of a mechanical problem in Saturday's 13th and final stage.

The four-times French world champion, who was trailing by 51 seconds before the 13th stage, moved to the top of the standings with a 47.1-second advantage over Estonian team mate Ott Tanak.

Belgian Neuville was forced to halt midway through the final stage in order to repair a damaged rear suspension in his Hyundai. By the time he was back on the road, he had lost almost 33 minutes to stage winner Elfyn Evans of Britain.

Neuville dropped to 15th, 32:04.7 behind Ogier.

The Monte Carlo Rally, the opening leg of the world championship, ends on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)