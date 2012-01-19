Jan 19 Citroen's Sebastien Loeb extended his lead in the Monte Carlo rally on Thursday while fellow-Frenchman Sebastien Ogier crashed heavily and retired.

The eight times world champion ended the second leg of the season-opening event with a lead of one minute 37 seconds over Spaniard Dani Sordo in a Mini, with Ford's Norwegian Petter Solberg in third place a further three seconds behind.

Loeb's former team mate Ogier, driving a Super2000 specification Skoda before returning with Volkswagen for a full challenge next season, had kept up with the leaders in the icy conditions but crashed on the day's final stage.

He and co-driver Julien Ingrassia were unhurt.

"Today was easier than yesterday, more like a normal Tarmac rally but it was still tricky because it was very muddy in places," said Loeb, fastest on five of the day's six stages.

"But I was feeling good so I tried to push. I don't know what will happen tomorrow and with the conditions suiting me today I tried to take everything I can."

Citroen's Mikko Hirvonen, last year's overall runner-up who has moved from Ford to become Loeb's team mate, was in fourth place.

The most prestigious and historic rally in the championship, as well as one of the toughest, ends in the Mediterranean principality on Sunday after 18 special stages including the spectacular Col du Turini. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)