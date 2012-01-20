Jan 20 Citroen's Sebastien Loeb looked in
complete control of the season-opening Monte Carlo rally on
Friday after heading for the overnight stop in Monaco with a
lead of two minutes 12.4 seconds.
The eight-times world champion played it safe on the
treacherous mountain roads in southern France while new Finnish
team mate Mikko Hirvonen turned up the pace to end the third day
in fourth place.
"It was hard to make the right tyre choice this morning but
for this one it was like a normal Tarmac stage. I was not taking
any risks," Frenchman Loeb told the wrc.com website after the
13th 29.89-km stage.
Spain's Dani Sordo was in second place in a Mini after a
tight battle with Ford's Norwegian former champion Petter
Solberg, who lost time after cutting a corner too tight and
breaking a rim that then punctured the tyre.
Solberg's team mate Jari-Matti Latvala of Finland crashed
out on the opening day.
Tyre choice was again crucial with Sordo starting off on
unstudded winter tyres on a day on which drivers raced through
rain, fog and snow over precipice-hugging roads with icy
stretches.
"In the first two stages the car felt good," said Sordo.
"In the first stage it was good as I had the right slick
tyres. In the second, even though the studs would have been
better, I know overall we took the right choice. We still need
to stay focused as anything can happen on this rally."
Russian Evgeny Novikov was fifth in a Ford on his Monte
Carlo debut.
Competitors spend the night in Monaco after a 239-km road
section from Valence, with four more stages on Saturday before
the most glamorous race on the calendar finishes in the
Mediterranean principality on Sunday.
This year marked a return of the race to the world
championship after three years with the Intercontinental Rally
Challenge series but the build-up has been overshadowed by
concern about the championship's future promotion.
Promoters North One Sport had their contract cancelled this
month by the governing FIA after the parent company went into
administration.
Jean Todt, president of the FIA, told reporters in Valence
that he was confident a solution would be in place before the
next round.
"We are working to have a satisfactory agreement for the
rest of the championship and for the following years. We are
very optimistic that we are able to find proper solutions before
the Swedish Rally," he said.
"We have a fantastic opportunity to have a better WRC and a
better rally sport.
"It's not to be achieved in one day but if we work well
together with the new promoter, which will be chosen with the
organisers of the events, the competitors, the manufacturers, we
will be able to go back to a very strong championship."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Clare Fallon)