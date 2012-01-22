Jan 22 Citroen's Sebastien Loeb started his hunt for a ninth successive world championship with a commanding victory in the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally on Sunday.

The Frenchman beat Spaniard Dani Sordo, in a Mini, by two minutes and 45 seconds to celebrate his sixth career victory in the most glamourous event on the calendar.

"It's always a great moment to start the season like this especially in front of so many fans," Loeb, who gained an extra three points for being quickest on Sunday's 5.16km 'power stage', told World Rally Radio.

"Full points in the first race is incredible and for sure it's the perfect start. But Monte-Carlo is my rally and for the others we will have to see."

Sordo's podium was Mini's best result in Monte Carlo since Finland's Rauno Aaltonen won in 1967.

Norway's former world champion Petter Solberg, whose Finnish team mate Jari-Matti Latvala crashed out on day one, finished third on his return to the Ford team after an absence of more than 10 years.

Finland's Mikko Hirvonen, last year's overall runner-up with Ford, finished fourth on his Citroen debut. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...)