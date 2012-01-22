Jan 22 Citroen's Sebastien Loeb started
his hunt for a ninth successive world championship with a
commanding victory in the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally on
Sunday.
The Frenchman beat Spaniard Dani Sordo, in a Mini, by two
minutes and 45 seconds to celebrate his sixth career victory in
the most glamourous event on the calendar.
"It's always a great moment to start the season like this
especially in front of so many fans," Loeb, who gained an extra
three points for being quickest on Sunday's 5.16km 'power
stage', told World Rally Radio.
"Full points in the first race is incredible and for sure
it's the perfect start. But Monte-Carlo is my rally and for the
others we will have to see."
Sordo's podium was Mini's best result in Monte Carlo since
Finland's Rauno Aaltonen won in 1967.
Norway's former world champion Petter Solberg, whose Finnish
team mate Jari-Matti Latvala crashed out on day one, finished
third on his return to the Ford team after an absence of more
than 10 years.
Finland's Mikko Hirvonen, last year's overall runner-up with
Ford, finished fourth on his Citroen debut.
