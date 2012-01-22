(Adds detail, Solberg speeding)
Jan 22 Citroen's Sebastien Loeb started
his hunt for a ninth successive world championship with a
commanding victory in the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally on
Sunday.
The Frenchman beat Spaniard Dani Sordo, in a Mini, by two
minutes and 45.5 seconds to celebrate his sixth career victory
in the 80th edition of the oldest and most glamourous event on
the calendar.
The win was also the 68th of his career.
"It's always a great moment to start the season like this
especially in front of so many fans," Loeb, who gained an extra
three points after he was fastest on Sunday's 5.16km 'power
stage', told World Rally Radio.
"Full points in the first race is incredible and for sure
it's the perfect start. But Monte-Carlo is my rally and for the
others we will have to see," added the champion whose co-driver
Daniel Elena is from the principality.
Sordo's second place in the Mediterranean sunshine was
Mini's best result in Monte Carlo, which rejoined the world
championship this year after a three-year absence, since
Finland's Rauno Aaltonen won in 1967.
"The only problem was on the second stage of the rally, we
hit a bridge, we were lucky and we stayed. After that we did an
incredible choice of tyres," said the Spaniard.
Norway's Petter Solberg, whose Finnish team mate Jari-Matti
Latvala crashed out on day one, finished third on his return to
the Ford team after an absence of more than 10 years.
However the 2003 champion also collected a reprimand, 1,400
euro ($1,800) fine and a suspended ban for the next rally in
Sweden after being caught speeding on a road section while
heading to Monaco on Saturday evening.
"This is the best start to a WRC season I've ever had," said
Solberg.
"I love the car. It is really fast. It suits my driving
style very well. I've been waiting for a long time to get into a
situation like this."
Finland's Mikko Hirvonen, last year's overall runner-up with
Ford, finished fourth on his Citroen debut while Russian Evgeny
Novikov equalled his best championship finish in fifth in a
Ford.
The 21-year-old Russian also gained an extra point for
finishing third in the power stage.
Frenchman Francois Delecour, a rally veteran, was sixth
overall despite handing over his Ford to co-driver Dominique
Savignoni for the final stage as a gesture to mark his friend's
last race before retirement.
The rally was run over five days, a decision that Loeb
criticised afterwards.
"I was not a fan, it's not for me. I think it's a bit long.
I think it's a bit long for everybody: for the journalists, the
drivers and I'm not sure it brings more media for the two extra
days," he said. "For the private drivers, it's also more
complicated, I'm not a fan of that."
($1 = 0.7740 euros)
