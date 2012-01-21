Jan 21 World champion Sebastien Loeb kept a low profile in Saturday's fourth leg of the Monte Carlo Rally but is still out in front and should easily wrap up victory in Sunday's final stage.

The indefatigable Frenchman leads by two minutes 41 seconds in his Citroen from Mini's Daniel Sordo, who had his advantage chopped back by third-placed Norwegian Petter Solberg during the evening stages in the hills above Monaco.

"Petter needs to push a little harder because I think we have enough of a gap now," Spaniard Sordo told World Rally Radio.

Finn Mikko Hirvonen, a new team mate of Loeb having just been edged out for the title by the eight-times champion last year, trails in fourth.

The race, the first of the season, has returned to the world championship after three years with the Intercontinental Rally Challenge series.

World Rally Championship promoters North One Sport had their contract cancelled this month by the governing FIA after the parent company went into administration, putting a cloud over the event.

The opening rally went ahead as planned amid some confusion but FIA president Jean Todt has said he is confident a solution will be found before the next round.

