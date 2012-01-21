Jan 21 World champion Sebastien Loeb kept a low
profile in Saturday's fourth leg of the Monte Carlo Rally but is
still out in front and should easily wrap up victory in Sunday's
final stage.
The indefatigable Frenchman leads by two minutes 41 seconds
in his Citroen from Mini's Daniel Sordo, who had his advantage
chopped back by third-placed Norwegian Petter Solberg during the
evening stages in the hills above Monaco.
"Petter needs to push a little harder because I think we
have enough of a gap now," Spaniard Sordo told World Rally
Radio.
Finn Mikko Hirvonen, a new team mate of Loeb having just
been edged out for the title by the eight-times champion last
year, trails in fourth.
The race, the first of the season, has returned to the world
championship after three years with the Intercontinental Rally
Challenge series.
World Rally Championship promoters North One Sport had their
contract cancelled this month by the governing FIA after the
parent company went into administration, putting a cloud over
the event.
The opening rally went ahead as planned amid some confusion
but FIA president Jean Todt has said he is confident a solution
will be found before the next round.
