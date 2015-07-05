July 5 World champion Sebastien Ogier won the Rally of Poland for the second year in a row on Sunday to take his winning tally for the season to five out of seven rounds.

The Frenchman, who beat Volkswagen team mate Andreas Mikkelsen by 11.9 seconds with Estonian Ott Tanak third in a Ford, now has a 78-point lead in the championship with six rounds remaining.

Ogier has 161 points to Mikkelsen's 83.

"This year I've had many great wins, but this one is very special," Ogier told the official wrc.com website. "I had to push from the first metre to the last."

Tanak had led briefly on Friday and fought a hard battle with Volkswagen's Jari-Matti Latvala until the Finn hit a tree on the final stage and collected a 40 second penalty for checking in late that dropped him to fifth.

New Zealander Hayden Paddon took fourth for Hyundai. The next round is in Finland from July 30 to Aug 2. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)