June 29 Frenchman Sebastien Ogier stretched his lead at the top of the world championship to 50 points after winning the Rally of Poland in Mikolajki on Sunday, his fifth victory of the season.

Volkswagen's world champion was quickest in 10 of the 22 stages to finish one minute 7.7 seconds ahead of second-placed team mate Andreas Mikkelsen of Norway as the event returned to Poland for the first time in five years.

Hyundai driver Thierry Neuville of Belgium was more than two minutes behind Ogier in third place, having held off the challenges of Finns Mikko Hirvonen (Ford), Jari-Matti Latvala (Volkswagen) and Juho Haenninen (Hyundai).

Ogier, who now has 21 career victories, leads the overall standings on 166 points after seven of 13 rounds.

Latvala, winner in Sweden and Argentina, is second on 116. Mikkelsen, who had to fight against brake problems in Poland, is third with 83.

The eighth round is in Finland at the end of July. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Tony Jimenez)