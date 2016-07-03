Motorcycling-Rabat to undergo surgery after crash in testing
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
July 3 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rally of Poland on Sunday 1. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 2:37:34.400 2. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford +00:26.200 3. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 00:28.500 4. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 00:29.300 5. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 00:33.800 6. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 00:40.300 7. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen 02:01.400 8. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 03:04.600 9. Eric Camilli (France) Ford 05:23.100 10. Teemu Suninen (Finland) Skoda 05:53.300 (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)
Jan 31 Spanish MotoGP rider Tito Rabat will return to Europe for surgery after breaking his hand in a crash during the first pre-season test in Malaysia on Tuesday.
Jan 30 Triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo recognised he had work to do after lapping only 17th fastest for Ducati at MotoGP's first official pre-season test in Malaysia on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.