Motorcycling-Motorcycling Grand Prix Germany moto2 qualification results
July 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Germany Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 1:32.159 2. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 1:32.412 3. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Suter 1:32.536 4. Mattia Pasini (Italy) Kalex 1:32.678 5. Hector Garzo (Spain) Tech 3 1:32.747 6. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 1:32.801 7. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 1:32.831 8. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 1:33.074 9. Fabio