June 30 (Gracenote) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Poland on Friday 1. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 56:21.200 2. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford +00:01.300 3. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota 00:06.600 4. Sebastien Ogier (France) Ford 00:35.100 5. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 00:39.600 6. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 00:51.700 7. Teemu Suninen (Finland) Ford 01:11.000 8. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota 01:28.900 9. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen 01:37.000 10. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 01:42.700