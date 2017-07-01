Motorcycling-Motorcycling Grand Prix Germany motogp results
July 2 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Germany MotoGP on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 40:59.525 2. Jonas Folger (Germany) Yamaha 41:02.835 3. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 41:11.071 4. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Yamaha 41:13.778 5. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 41:14.505 6. Alvaro Bautista (Spain) Ducati 41:16.059 7. Aleix Espargaro (Spain) Aprilia 41:19.261 8. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 41:19.713 9. Johann Zarco (France) Yamaha