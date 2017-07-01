Motor racing-Rallying Poland result

July 2 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rally of Poland on Sunday 1. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 2:40:46.100 2. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai +01:23.900 3. Sebastien Ogier (France) Ford 02:20.800 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 02:47.400 5. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen 03:11.800 6. Teemu Suninen (Finland) Ford 03:16.800 7. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 03:39.600 8. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 04:39.100